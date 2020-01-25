Wedbush Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $174.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.49. 1,282,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its position in M&T Bank by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,294,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

