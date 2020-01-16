Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.36.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,572,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,538,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,371.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.56 and a 200 day moving average of $238.26. Apple has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

