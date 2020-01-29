Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $2,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,181.72.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,853.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,841.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,813.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

