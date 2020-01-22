Wedbush Weighs in on Aptinyx Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.19. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,617. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,468,333 shares of company stock worth $13,416,999. 8.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

