Wedbush Weighs in on Logitech International SA’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,206.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,059 shares of company stock worth $8,159,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

