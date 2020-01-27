Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $43.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

NASDAQ WW opened at $34.88 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $383,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $107,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 61.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $253,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

