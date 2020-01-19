Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.27).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,451 ($19.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 967.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,486.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,445.19.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

