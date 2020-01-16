WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEGRY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $9.52 on Monday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

