WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Receives $324.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCG. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCG stock remained flat at $$349.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.58. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans has a 1-year low of $228.56 and a 1-year high of $350.17.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

