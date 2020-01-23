WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $340.81

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $340.81 and last traded at $338.48, with a volume of 1903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.10.

Several research firms recently commented on WCG. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.34 and its 200 day moving average is $293.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

