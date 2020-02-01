Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

WEBK traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255. Wellesley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wellesley Bancorp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.43% of Wellesley Bancorp worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

