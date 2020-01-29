Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Trading Down 33.3%

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI)’s share price traded down 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 178,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 767% from the average session volume of 20,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

