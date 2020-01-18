Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $32.50

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.50 to $32.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PING. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of PING stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

