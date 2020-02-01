Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $135.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $113.50. 1,124,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,433. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

