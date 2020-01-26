Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $10.00

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Johnson Rice cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $627.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 185,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

