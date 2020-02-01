Wells Fargo & Co Cuts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$106.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$112.63.

GIB.A traded down C$1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$101.33. 1,267,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a one year low of C$84.41 and a one year high of C$114.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$110.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

