Wells Fargo & Co Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

