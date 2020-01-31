Wells Fargo & Co Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $830.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $829.77.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $879.95. 251,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $851.92 and its 200 day moving average is $813.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $519.09 and a one year high of $888.58.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

