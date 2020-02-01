Wells Fargo & Co Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $210.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.50.

NYSE DECK traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.91. 2,520,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.71. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $125.40 and a 1 year high of $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

