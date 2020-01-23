Wells Fargo & Co Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $189.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $186.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.87.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.10. The company had a trading volume of 342,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,007. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,384 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,799,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 214,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 163,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 584.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 150,122 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 110,047 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

