Wells Fargo & Co Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $60.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

Semtech stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,135. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

