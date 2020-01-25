Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $72.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

DNKN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of DNKN stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after buying an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 60.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

