Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QSR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

