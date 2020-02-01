Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $345.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $350.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.20.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.19. 2,577,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.43 and its 200-day moving average is $300.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $240.59 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

