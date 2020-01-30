Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Wells Fargo & Co has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 3,489,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,519,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

