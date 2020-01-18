Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 30,382,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,483,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

