Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. 31,342,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,172,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index