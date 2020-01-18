Wells Fargo & Co Raises Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $100.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $68.69 and a 52-week high of $90.30.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

