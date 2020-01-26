Wells Fargo & Co Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Intel stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

