Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.10. 32,775,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,971,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $159,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,032 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 290,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

