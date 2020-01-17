Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Zymeworks stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,103. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.52. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

