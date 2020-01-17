Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.36. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 388 shares.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

