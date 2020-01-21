Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Welltower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

