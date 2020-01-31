Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Receives $85.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11. Welltower has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?