Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 1,746,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,671. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Wendys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 74,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

