Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Wendys by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

