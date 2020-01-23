Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Wendys stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

