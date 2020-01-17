Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEN. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,996. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

