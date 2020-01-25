Wendys’ (WEN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Wendys has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

