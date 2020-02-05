Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 44.10 ($0.58) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 44 ($0.58).

Shares of Wentworth Resources stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 21.30 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Wentworth Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

In other news, insider Iain McLaren acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

