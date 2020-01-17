Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 493,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

