Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,384. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

