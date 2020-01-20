Werner Enterprises’ (WERN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.54.

WERN stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?