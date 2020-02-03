Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WERN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

