WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $41.38 Average PT from Brokerages

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. 286,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,151. WesBanco has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds