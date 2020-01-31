WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

