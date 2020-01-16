WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCC. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from to and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WESCO International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in WESCO International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 715.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 124.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

