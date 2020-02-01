WESCO International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,782 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,536% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 put options.

WESCO International stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from to and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

