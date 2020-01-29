WESCO International (WCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WCC opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

