Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Receives C$8.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.98.

WDO has been the topic of several research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton acquired 22,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,785.12. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,912.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.51.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

